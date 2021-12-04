Ellevest Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.93 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $54.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.