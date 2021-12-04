Ellevest Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.73. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

