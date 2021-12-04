Ellevest Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on THO. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

NYSE THO opened at $107.26 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.