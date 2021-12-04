Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

