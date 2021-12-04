Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.69. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.