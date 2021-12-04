Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after buying an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after buying an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $67,116,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.65 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

