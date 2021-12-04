Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EMHTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 235,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,865. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

