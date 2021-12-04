Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EMHTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 235,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,865. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
