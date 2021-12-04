Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,580 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

