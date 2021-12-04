Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Director Purchases $20,039.94 in Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Director Terrance Williams acquired 354 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.61 per share, for a total transaction of $20,039.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $58.69 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

