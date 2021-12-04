Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

EXK traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.17. 2,694,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,356. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.82 million, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

