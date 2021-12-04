Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ET opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

