Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & EQT (NYSE:EQT) Financial Comparison

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 4.42 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -18.73 EQT $3.06 billion 2.42 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.22

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20% EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enerplus and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 EQT 0 0 15 0 3.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. EQT has a consensus target price of $26.77, suggesting a potential upside of 36.79%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than EQT.

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enerplus beats EQT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

