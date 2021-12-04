Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Loop Capital

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Entegris stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.68. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,384,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

