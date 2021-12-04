Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.