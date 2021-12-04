Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,748,000. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Epizyme by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 684,721 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,398 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Epizyme has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $304.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

