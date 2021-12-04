Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

EQNR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 2,362,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,643. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 254.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

