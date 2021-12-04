Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.82). B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGTX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.64 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

