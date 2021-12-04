ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $16.07 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

