Essex Savings Bank Buys 261 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after acquiring an additional 162,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $248.69 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.37 and its 200 day moving average is $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

