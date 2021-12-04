Essex Savings Bank Has $427,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

