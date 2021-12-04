Essex Savings Bank Raises Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.2% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

