Essex Savings Bank Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MetLife by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,539 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

