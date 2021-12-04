Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETSY. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $231.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 52 week low of $153.22 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

