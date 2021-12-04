Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $259.28, but opened at $253.00. Etsy shares last traded at $250.64, with a volume of 27,771 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Etsy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

