Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

NYSE IBM opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

