Evercore ISI Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

