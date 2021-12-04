EveriToken (EVT) Market Cap Tops $36,376.58

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One EveriToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $36,376.58 and approximately $37.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EveriToken has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EveriToken

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveriToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveriToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

