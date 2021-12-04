Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,760. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,661,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,470,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 606,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

