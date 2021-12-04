Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Forrester Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

