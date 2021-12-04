Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of HAIN opened at $39.04 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

