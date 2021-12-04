Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,405,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,924,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $184.20 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $187.74. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

