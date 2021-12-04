Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $583,000 Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,722 shares of company stock worth $13,769,319. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of RPD opened at $114.31 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.19 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

