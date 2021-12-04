Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

