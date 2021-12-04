Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of DTM opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

