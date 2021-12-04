Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 786 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

