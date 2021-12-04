Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$9.38, with a volume of 201600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.
Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Exco Technologies from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.
About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
