Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exicure were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exicure during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exicure during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exicure by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exicure alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on XCUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Exicure from $7.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Exicure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Exicure Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.