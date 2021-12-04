Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $32.64.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

