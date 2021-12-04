Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist reduced their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 104,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,446,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637,588. The company has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.79. Facebook has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.