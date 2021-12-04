Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 1,978 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56.

On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $170,240.00.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

