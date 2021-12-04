Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

