Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

