Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.51 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

