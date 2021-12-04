Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stericycle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

