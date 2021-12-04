Fifth Third Bancorp Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,953 shares of company stock valued at $32,406,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $248.17 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.72 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

