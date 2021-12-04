Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,053 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 58,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

