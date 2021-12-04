Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after purchasing an additional 997,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 418,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $131.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.22 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

