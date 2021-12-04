Financial Analysis: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CoreCivic and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Residential Investment 0 1 10 0 2.91

CoreCivic currently has a consensus target price of $10.85, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CoreCivic has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic -5.73% 5.03% 1.86% New Residential Investment 39.50% 13.53% 1.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.65 $54.16 million ($0.89) -11.52 New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.61 -$1.41 billion $1.37 7.95

CoreCivic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Residential Investment. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Residential Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats CoreCivic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

