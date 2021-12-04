Financial Analysis: Greystone Logistics (GLGI) versus The Competition

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS: GLGI) is one of 35 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Greystone Logistics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08% Greystone Logistics Competitors -7.57% 1.03% 3.90%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greystone Logistics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics Competitors 282 1037 1576 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Greystone Logistics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million $3.35 million 5.19 Greystone Logistics Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 32.93

Greystone Logistics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics’ peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Logistics peers beat Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

