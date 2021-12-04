Finminity Market Cap Tops $305,361.23 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Finminity coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Finminity has a market capitalization of $305,361.23 and approximately $752.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Finminity has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.27 or 0.08350900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.18 or 0.99776017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Finminity Coin Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,343,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,178 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

